Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

