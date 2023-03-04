Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More

