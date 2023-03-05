1,200 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

