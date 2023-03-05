12,102 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

