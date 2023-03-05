1,744 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 5.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBGS stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

