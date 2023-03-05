19,636 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Articles

