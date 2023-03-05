2,534 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MGK opened at $191.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.