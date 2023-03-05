4,000 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8,564.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 273,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

