5,300 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Forward Air by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

FWRD stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

