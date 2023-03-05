53,341 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

THS opened at $49.55 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.