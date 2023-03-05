57,904 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,350,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

