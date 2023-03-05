57,904 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,350,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.