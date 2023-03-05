7Pixels Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.44 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00013077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $47.44 million and approximately $24,905.17 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.90328202 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,940.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

