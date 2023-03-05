Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $269.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.60. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

