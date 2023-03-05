Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Kellner Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 4.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

