Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
AE opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.