Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

AE opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.