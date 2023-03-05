ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
ADTRAN Price Performance
Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.
ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
