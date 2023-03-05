AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.8 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.97 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

