Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $14.50. Air Canada shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 23,047 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

