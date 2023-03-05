Air Industries Group (AIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

