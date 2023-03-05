Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.41% of Air Lease worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,001,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

