Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

