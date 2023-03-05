Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.