Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is Knoll Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,845 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for about 5.9% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

