Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 686,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.2 %

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.35 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

