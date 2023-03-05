Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.