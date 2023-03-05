Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $42.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,405,249 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,207,092 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.