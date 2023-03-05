Algorand Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $42.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072878 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009250 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024334 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001935 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003584 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,405,408 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,207,251 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
