AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.9 %

AB traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

