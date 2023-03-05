Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

