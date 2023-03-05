Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,401. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

