Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Up 3.1 %

ATEC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,821 shares of company stock worth $7,781,975. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.