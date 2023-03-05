Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.36.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
