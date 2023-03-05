Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

