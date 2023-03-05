AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

