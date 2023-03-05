American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 664,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,924. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

