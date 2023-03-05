Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

AMGN opened at $234.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

