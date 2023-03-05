Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 865,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amplify Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amplify Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 686,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

