Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $16,027,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 10,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Novavax by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

