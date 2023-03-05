Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $16.45

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

