Analyzing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigaMedia and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAC has a consensus price target of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and IAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.76 -$3.42 million ($0.37) -3.70 IAC $5.24 billion 0.85 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.95

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -71.26% -8.22% -7.55% IAC -22.35% -4.52% -2.83%

Summary

IAC beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About IAC

