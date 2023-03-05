Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $898,132.20

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,700.24 or 0.07574831 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $49.87 million and approximately $898,132.20 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

