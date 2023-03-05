Anyswap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $191.32 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $191.32 million and $35,570.57 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $10.26 or 0.00045728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.15984673 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $22,497.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.