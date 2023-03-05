Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $470,659.25

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $470,659.25 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024241 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

