ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.47. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

