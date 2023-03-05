Argus Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $265.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

