Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 550,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

