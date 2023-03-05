Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 550,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.