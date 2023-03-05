Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Assure stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,329.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,500 shares of company stock worth $91,855. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

