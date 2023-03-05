Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.