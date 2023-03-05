Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00007980 BTC on popular exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $280.21 million and $34,874.36 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00423509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.72 or 0.28626447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Astrafer

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.78541959 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $34,559.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

