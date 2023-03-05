Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUUD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

